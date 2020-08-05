Phelps County Primary Election Aug. 4, 2020. All election results are unofficial until they are certified by local and state election authorities.

Precincts Reported: 21 of 21 (100%)

Registered Voters: 8,844 of 28,796 (30.71%)

Ballots Cast: 8,844

Constitutional Amendment 2

Medicaid Expansion proposed by initiative petition

NO

Votes: 5,357

YES

Votes: 3,397

Total Votes: 8,754

Phelps County Commissioner – District 1

County Commissioner – District 1 (Republican)

Joey Auxier, REP

Votes: 1,969

Sarah Oerther, REP

Votes: 1,060

Kevin Whitener, REP

Votes: 243

Stan Frisbee, REP

Votes: 289

Jim White, REP

Votes: 136

Total Votes: 3,697

County Commissioner – District 1 (Democratic)

Elizabeth White, DEM

Votes: 892

Total Votes: 892

Phelps County Commissioner – District 2

County Commissioner – District 2 (Republican)

Gary Hicks (i), REP

Votes: 1,739

Todd J. Humphrey, REP

Votes: 930

Total Votes: 2,669

County Commissioner – District 2 (Democratic)

Kristina Leininger, DEM

Votes: 931

Total Votes: 931

U.S. House – District 8

U.S. House – District 8 (Republican)

Jason Smith (i), REP

Votes: 5,991

Total Votes: 5,991

U.S. House – District 8 (Democratic)

Kathy Ellis, DEM

Votes: 1,899

Total Votes: 1,899

U.S. House – District 8 (Libertarian)

Tom Schmitz, LIB

Votes: 29

Total Votes: 29

State House – District 62

State House – District 62 (Republican)

Bruce Sassmann, REP

Votes: 444

Chris Beyer, REP

Votes: 273

Tom Reed, REP

Votes: 142

Total Votes: 859

State House – District 62 (Democratic)

Nancy Ragan, DEM

Votes: 146

Total Votes: 146

State House – District 120

State House – District 120 (Republican)

Jason Chipman (i), REP

Votes: 2,232

Total Votes: 2,232

State House – District 120 (Democratic)

Theresa Schmitt, DEM

Votes: 506

Total Votes: 506

State House – District 121

State House – District 121 (Republican)

Don Mayhew (i), REP

Votes: 2,379

Total Votes: 2,379

State House – District 142

State House – District 142 (Republican)

Terry Brown, REP

Total Votes: 222

Bennie Cook, REP

• Votes: 93

David J. Giarratano, REP

Votes: 26

Total Votes: 341

Phelps County Sheriff

Mike Kim, REP

Votes: 5,781

Total Votes: 5,781

Phelps County Assessor

Bill Stoltz, REP

Votes: 5,905

Total Votes: 5,905

Phelps County Public Administrator

Dana Sooter, REP

Votes: 5,618

Total Votes: 5,618

Phelps County Coroner

Ernie Coverdell, REP

Votes: 3,775

Sarah Lamb, REP

Votes: 2,201

Total Votes: 5,976

Phelps County Surveyor

Terris Cates, REP

Votes: 5,725

Total Votes: 5,725