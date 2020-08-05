A pair of Brumley teenagers were injured Tuesday morning in an ATV accident on Tavern Creek Road just a quarter of a mile south of Watkins Ford in Miller County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, an unnamed 15-year-old male driver failed to negotiate a curve heading north in a 1986 Honda ATV and traveled off the left side of the road, becoming airborne for a short distance before landing in a creek which ejected both the driver and an unnamed 16-year-old male occupant. Both teenagers were reported to have moderate injuries and were transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The ATV was listed as having extensive damage and was towed from the scene.