Certain back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies, computers, and other items as defined by the statute, are exempt from sales tax for this time period only.

Though the uncertainties of the upcoming school year are plentiful, there is no uncertainty in the school sales tax holiday that will be taking place this weekend.

Based on information from the Missouri Department of Revenue, the holiday is effective during a three-day period beginning at 12:01 a.m. on the first Friday in August and ending at midnight on Sunday. Certain back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies, computers, and other items as defined by the statute, are exempt from sales tax for this time period only.

The sales tax holiday applies to state and local sales taxes when a local jurisdiction chooses to participate in the holiday. However, local jurisdictions can choose to not participate in the holiday if they enact an ordinance to not participate and notify the department 45 days prior to the sales tax holiday.

Camden and Morgan counties will not take part in the holiday, though Miller will. This can create some confusion for shoppers in Lake Ozark as the city has also decided to participate in the tax-free weekend. Businesses in Lake Ozark, but in Miller County, won’t collect any local sales tax from shoppers while businesses in the portion of Lake Ozark that sits in Camden County will. The City of Osage Beach Board of Aldermen have also chosen to participate in the Back to School Sales Tax Holiday

In Morgan County, expect to be charged the county’s 1 percent sales tax. Only the city of Laurie has opted out of participating in the weekend and will also collect its city tax. A number of other taxing entities within Morgan County will not be collecting its sales tax.

Statewide, there are 52 counties, 170 cities and eight taxing districts that will continue collecting local tax.

The state’s 4.225 percent tax will still be waived for those entities for the weekend.

The sales tax exemption is limited to:

Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less

School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase

Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less

Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500

Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500

Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150

For more information, or to check municipal sales tax rates, go to the Missouri Department of Revenue’s Web site at dor.mo.gov.