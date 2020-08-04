Lake area voters have made their voices heard as all three counties have received their unofficial vote totals.

Lake area voters have made their voices heard as all three counties have received their unofficial vote totals.

Some of the notable outcomes are as follows:

CAMDEN COUNTY

Sheriff: Helms 56.6% Edgar 20.1% Kordula 11.3% Peters 7.2% Lowe 4.8% State Rep. Dist 124: Lisa Thomas: 28.6% Hagedorn: 24.6% Benny Thomas: 22% Lauderdale: 21.1% Mowinski: 3.7% 1st District Commissioner: Gohagan: 54.6% Thomas: 45.4% 2nd District Commissioner: Williams: 49.2% Cochran: 29.7% Rinne: 15.8% Adams: 5.4%

Circuit Judge, Circuit 26 Div 3

Koeppen: 60.1%

Green: 20.3%

Grosvenor: 19.6%

Treasurer:

Hicks: 67%

Carter: 33%

MILLER COUNTY

Sheriff: Gregoire: 57.2% Stark: 42.8% State Rep. Dist 124: Lisa Thomas: 34.4% Benny Thomas: 32% Lauderdale: 15.9% Hagedorn: 14.7% Mowinski: 3% 1st District Commissioner: Abbett: 32.2% Bunch 30.9% Herigon 21.6% Riley: 8.2% Schwaller: 7.3% 2nd District Commissioner: Lawson: 62.9% Russell: 37.1%

Circuit Judge, Circuit 26 Div 3

Koeppen: 47.6%

Green: 33.2%

Grosvenor: 19.2%

Coroner:

Bradley: 61.4%

Foley: 38.6%

MORGAN COUNTY

Eastern Commissioner: Lehman: 579 Bias: 418 Alpers: 216 Brandt: 181 Western Commissioner: Hoffa: 716 Barker: 685 Kumberg: 298

Circuit Judge, Circuit 26 Div 3

Green: 1290

Koeppen: 1257

Grosvenor: 474