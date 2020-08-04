The Miller County Health Department has confirmed the county's first death related to COVID-19.

The release reads as follows:

"It is with deep sorrow the Miller County Health Center must report the first death of a Miller County resident due to COVID-19. No further information will be given to protect the privacy of the family.

The Miller County Health Center continues to get new cases of COVID-19 reported for Miller County. Currently we have a total of 109 cases, of which 22 remain active. Although the total continues to rise, the rate of recovery is near the rate of new cases, maintaining a steady balance of around 20 active cases. Of the 109 cases reported to date, four have been or are currently hospitalized.

The Miller County Health Center strongly encourages businesses to adopt policies requiring the use of masks by their staff, especially those employees that cannot distance themselves from co-workers and customers.

Salons are encouraged to also require their customers to wear masks, but also be flexible with those with a medical reason to not wear one.

Please respect business’s right to require masks. Their employees are our friends, family, and neighbors and are at a greater risk of contracting the virus as they work directly with the public. We wear masks to protect others!

Anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 are directed to isolate in their home and not go to work, school, or anywhere in public. The Miller County Health Center shall investigate thoroughly, either notify personally or partner with the business’s management to notify all close contacts to quarantine, monitor for fever and other symptoms, and discuss testing options.

It remains very important that each and every one of us continue to practice preventative measures to help keep the spread of communicable diseases to a minimum. These measures, include: social distancing, proper use of masks, proper hand-washing, no touching of the face, cleaning frequently used surfaces, and avoid sick people, or if sick yourself, stay home and call your health care provider. This includes a fever of 100.4 or greater, any symptoms that are similar to a cold or flu, diarrhea, and a loss of sense of taste or smell, no matter how mild the symptom.

The Miller County Health Center has taken and will continue to take the necessary precautions to keep our community safe. We will continue to diligently monitor for COVID-19 cases and perform contact tracing. We strongly encourage, if you suspect that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, call your healthcare provider before seeking care or call the toll-free hotline at 877-435-8411. Every healthcare provider offers the COVID-19 test, including Lake Regional, Capital Region, SSM, Boone Hospital, and Central Ozarks Medical Center clinics throughout the county. Currently, Central Ozarks Medical Center is offering FREE drive through community testing without the need for a doctor’s order or symptoms. This service is available from 5-7 pm at their Osage Beach clinic on Tuesdays, Richland on Wednesdays, and Camdenton on Thursdays (centralozarks.org).

We will continue to update our website’s dashboard with number of reported cases, number of active cases, and very basic demographics at millercountyhealth.com. We will not issue a press release for every newly reported case. Like Miller County Health Center on Facebook @millercountyhealth."