As the Eldon School District plans for the reopening of school the goal is to provide a safe environment for students and staff.

"We understand that these recommendations will be adopted, reviewed and revised by the guidance given by the Federal, State, and Local health officials. As a district we understand that this plan may create some inconvenience but we are following the guidelines and recommendations to minimize the spread of communicable diseases in our district," the reopening plan stated.

Superintendent Matt Davis said the intent of this plan is to provide a start to school that is as normal as possible and can be modified to best address ever changing scenarios. The district will remain open until given guidance from the county health department.

Classes are set to get underway on Aug. 24 when teachers will welcome students back. The district has an enrollment of approximately 2,000 students. The details of Eldon's school reopening plan are similar to what many other districts in mid-Missouri are following for in-class learning and distance learning if schools are forced to close due to COVID-19.

Eldon's plan includes providing technology training for parents, a new procedure for transportation loading students from the back of busses and sitting as family units. Parents are encouraged to provide transportation to and from school

Lunch times will be staggered to allow for keeping students distanced and to allow cleaning in between shifts. Social distancing and increased attention to hygiene during school and after hours when the buildings can be sanitized are included as are protocols for exposure and positive test results.

Masks will not be required except in certain situations. Building access will be restricted and students are asked to bring their own water bottles and not use drinking fountains. All teachers will use Google Classroom so in the event schools close, they are trained and versed in how to transition to virtual learning.