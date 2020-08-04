COVID-19 isn't stopping the Camden County Child Advocacy Council from their mission of helping families with school-age children get the needed supplies to return to the classroom. Families will have a unique opportunity to take part in a drive-thru Back-to-School Fair on Aug. 7, thanks to the efforts of the CCCAC.

"The volunteers of Child Advocacy Council, are really excited about the Back-to -School Fair this year. We are all doing things differently so that as few people as possible are exposed to the coronavirus," CCCAC member Nancy Pope said. "This project is Child Advocacy Council’s goal of making sure every Camden County student has a backpack, school supplies, socks and underwear. There will be other vendors who will provide hygiene products, school information and fun items."

The Back-to-School Fair will be a drive through event. If possible, please leave your children at home with a responsible adult. Parents, and any children for whom child care is not available, will remain in the car at all times. The parking lot and school facilities will be closed to all except Child Advocacy Council members and fair volunteers.

Here’s how it will work:

Parents/caretakers will enter the High School campus on Laker Pride Rd. You will be routed to the main entry to the high school where you will stop to receive a form to complete if you want to receive socks and underwear vouchers for your children. You will be asked for the school grade and sex of your children so we can give them the correct school supplies and an appropriate back pack. This information will be written on your windshield with washable chalk. You will be asked to open your trunk so supplies and backpacks can be placed there.

You will then drive to the school entrance where volunteers will take the completed socks and underwear form from you and place school supplies and backpacks in your trunk.

From there you will drive forward to visit the community service providers who will be handing out hygiene products, school supplies, or information.

Once you have visited all the stops, you will leave the parking lot without having to exit your vehicle.

The CCCAC is hoping for a good turnout. They encourage families to remember the time has changed from previous years.

"We don't children to miss out on receiving school supplies, backpacks, and socks and underwear vouchers," Pope said.

Contact the Thrift Store for more information at 346-0003 OR

Martha Driskel, Chair of the Back to School Fair Committee at 280-1088

Nancy Pope, Member of the Committee at 480-6056