January and February sales tax receipts were down from 2019 but March, April and May showed a slight gain. May sales tax receipts showed a 10% increase over the same month in 2019.

Despite a slow start to the year, sales tax receipts for Camden County are on the rise with a slight gain over 2019.

Sales tax receipts are posted two months after filed. May receipts were released in July.

Receipts for May in Camden County came to $773,885 for this year compared to $659,424 for May of 2020.

Since 2015, Camden County has reached over $10,000,000 in sales tax revenue each year. The 2020 sales tax budget was set at $11,400,000 for 2020.

County officials had been cautious about projecting sales tax revenue due to the impact of COVID-19 and worried the downward trend would continue.

Although it could change at any time depending on COVID-19, Camden County Auditor Jimmy Laughlin said if the season continues to stay on track, Camden County may end the year in better shape than anticipated earlier this year.

"As far as our trend we are optimistic that the summer will continue to be as solid or better than last year. This is of course pending that we don’t have a major outbreak from the pandemic at the lake," he said. "The pandemic has made tourism and sales in general a moving target. We are open for business and the lake allows social distancing with outdoor recreation. We are conservatively cautious about any predictions of numbers after Labor Day pending the current pandemic and travel."

Laughlin said Camden County hopes to end the year close to the budgeted numbers but also know the current trend could change at any time.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

-Jan. 2019 $928,676

Jan, 2020 $919,062

-Feb. 2019 $768,925

Feb. 2020 $727,699

*March 2019 $887,764

March 202 $893,444

*April 2019 $761,068

April 2020 $784,008

-May 2019 $659,424

May 2020 $773,885