As of noon on August 3, Camden County has had a total of 308 Covid-19 cases since March 21. Currently, there are 67 who are active cases. While most are caring for themselves at home, there are six who are requiring hospitalization at this time. Sadly, there were two more deaths since last week, bringing the death toll to six. Our deepest sympathies and utmost respect is extended to these families as they mourn their lost loved ones. We have 235 citizens who are considered recovered. Please stay home if you are not feeling well, no matter what you think the cause may be. Many are not recognizing their mild to moderate symptoms as potentially Covid symptoms. Please contact your medical provider and discuss whether you need to be tested at one of the many testing sites available throughout the county. If you have been requested to isolate or quarantine at home, please do so to prevent further spread of illness. Maintain social distance, and if you can't keep the 6-feet distance, please consider wearing a mask to protect others. Wash hands and use hand sanitizers often. Keep your hands away from your face. If you decide to wear a mask, please wear it properly so that it covers your nose and mouth. Please keep yourself informed of the latest Coronavirus updates and information on www.cdc.gov<http://www.cdc.gov> and www.health.mo.gov<http://www.health.mo.gov