From The Examiner during the week of July 27-Aug. 1, 1970:

• "CIGARETTES FUEL BONFIRE AT ‘I QUIT’ SMOKING FETE" – Blue Springs – A weeklong I Quit campaign against cigarette smoking climaxed here Saturday night with a street dance attended by about 200 persons and a bonfire fueled by cigarettes surrendered by I-Quitters. Dr. Gene Neubauer, a young Blue Springs dentist who is chairman of the Community Drug Council, said the idea originated as a means of educating the public to the dangers stemming from misuse of all narcotics and drugs. "I know of eight or ten persons who swore off Monday and haven’t smoked since," he said.

• "‘BIG BANG’ CREATION BACKED" – Washington (UPI) – Three Navy scientists reported evidence supporting a theory that the universe in which we live was created by a "big bang" 10 or 12 billion years ago. The evidence was derived from an X-ray survey of Centaurus A, a gigantic galaxy of stars and superheated gases which flies in space about 783.4 million billion miles from our home galaxy, the Milky Way.

• SATURDAY MORNING TV LISTINGS:

Channel 4: 6:30, "Across the Fence," 7, "Heckle and Jeckle," 8, "Here Comes the Grump," 8:30, "The Pink Panther," 9, "H.R. Pufnstuf," 9:30, "The Banana Splits," 10:30, "The Flintstones," 11, "Jambo," 11:30, "Underdog."

Channel 5: 5:55, "Moment of Meditation, 6, "Farm Reporter," 6:30, "Sunrise Semester," 7, "The Jetsons," 7:30, "Bugs Bunny/Road Runner Hour," 8:30, "Dastardly and Muttley in Their Flying Machines," 9, "Wacky Races," 9:30, "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?," 10, "Archie Comedy Hour," 11, "The Monkees," 11:30, "The Perils of Penelope Pitstop."

Channel 9: 6:25, "Call to Worship," 6:30, "Farm Hour," 7, "Cartoons," 8, "Cattanooga Cats," 9, "Hot Wheels," 9:30, "Hardy Boys," 10, "Sky Hawks," 10:30, "George of the Jungle," 11, "Get it Together," 11:30, movie – "Hell’s Crossroads."

Channel 50: 10, "Three Stooges," 10:30, "Torey and Friends," 11:30, "American Bandstand."

From The Independence Examiner during the week of July 26-31, 1920:

• "FORM A RADIO COMPANY" – Articles of incorporation of the Central Radio Company of Independence, Mo., were filed for record in the county recorder’s office yesterday. A controlling interest is held by Arthur B. Church and Paul E. Anway. The purpose of the corporation is to do a general business in the manufacture and sale of radio materials, to conduct a radio school, to establish and operate radio stations, etc. Church, who recently came here from Lamoni, Ia., had charge of a radio school at Leavenworth, Kas., during the days of intensive training for the war. Anway has seen government service in radio work on the Mexican border; and he has had charge for some time of the big station at the stone church, this city.

• "MISSOURI VS. KANSAS" – Missouri and Kansas will contend for athletic honors at the Battery tonight; and, incidentally, the old courthouse fund will reap the financial benefits. A committee is interested in restoring the old courthouse and converting it into a community center. The event which perhaps will attract the greatest attention is the wrestling match between Bud Charlton of Buckner, who, it is claimed, is the wrestling champion of Western Missouri, and Ernest Roy, of Horton, Kan. Roy is described as the mid-weight champion of Kansas; and Charlton is said to be "as good as any county can boast at 155 pounds."

• "GETTING READY FOR CAMP" – The registration of boys for the Boy Scout Camp of Independence council has begun. The camp is to be held at Pertle Springs, near Warrensburg, August 13-23. It costs a boy $8 to become a member of the camp. This sum covers his board, the use of the swimming place, and all other privileges enjoyed by the campers. If he goes on the Missouri Pacific train, it will cost him $3.24 for the round trip, and his box will go free as luggage.

