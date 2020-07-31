After stop sticks were deployed deflating the front and rear passenger side tires, the driver came to a stop at Shady Gators. The driver fled on foot towards Lazy Gators, jumped into the lake and was convinced by officers to swim back to shore where he was taken into custody.

On July 30, officers responded to Home Depot to take a report of a stolen green 2005 Ford F350.

While at Home Depot Officers were advised by dispatch of the possible stolen vehicle traveling west, towards Osage Beach, on Highway 42. One of the officers responded to Highway 42, observed the vehicle, and attempted to stop the driver, at which time the driver fled.

Surrounding agencies were notified of the pursuit as the driver headed east on Osage Beach Parkway toward Lake Ozark. As the driver turned on to Highway 242, he continued to Horseshoe Bend Parkway toward the Lodge of the Four Seasons, where three attempts to deploy stop sticks were made and the driver was able to avoid.

The driver traveled to the end of Horseshoe Bend Parkway, looped around the officers and continued back toward Lake Ozark, turning on to Bittersweet Road where Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies and Lake Ozark police officers were able to deploy stop sticks once again. This time, it caused the driver to strike the sticks, deflating the front and rear passenger side tires. The driver continued to Sweet Williams Road and came to a stop at Shady Gators.

The driver, identified as Terry Dickens, a white male, age 50, from Sibley, Missouri, exited the vehicle and fled on foot towards Lazy Gators where he jumped into the lake. While in the water, officers were able to talk to Dickens and convince him to swim back to shore where he was taken into custody.

Dickens was checked on scene by medical staff and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by officers to be examined. After he was deemed fit for confinement, he was transported to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office jail to await charges.

Dickens was charged with two counts of tampering with a motor Vehicle in the first degree; resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person; and Driving While revoked/suspended – second or third offense. No bond has been set.

The Osage Beach Police Department was assisted by Lake Ozark Police Department, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District.