A Colorado man was seriously injured Thursday afternoon while attempting to make a turn on his motorcycle in Morgan County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that James Fryer, 37, of Sterling, Colorado, made a left turn heading south in his 2020 Harley Davidson FLTRXS at Highway 52 and Highway 135 in front of a westbound 1992 Dodge Dakota being driven by 82-year-old Bonnie Cooper of Stover. After the collision, Fryer was transported by ambulance to University Hospital and Cooper was not reported to have any injuries. Both were wearing safety devices at the time of the incident

The motorcycle was listed as totaled and the Dodge Dakota had extensive damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.