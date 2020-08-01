Beyond a sprawling green lawn is their home enclosed with flowers and shrubs.

It has been wonderful seeing all the flowers in bloom this year! They are showing off their bright colors everywhere. I am pleased to announce Kathy Jones and her husband, Bruce, have been selected for the Lake Bloomers Yard of Merit. They have put a great deal of thoughtfulness into their beautiful yard in Versailles.

Beyond a sprawling green lawn is their home enclosed with flowers and shrubs. As you walk up to the entrance to their house, they welcome you with a water fountain surrounded by red knockout roses. It all looks so inviting.

Upon driving into their place, you immediately see a rock garden with a gazebo in the middle. All through the garden are daylilies and other flowers, metal lawn ornaments, big rocks, and Bruce even added statuaries of a deer and pheasant to remind you of his love of hunting.

Kathy said they have chosen flowers that basically need minimal care but bloom for quite a while. She is partial to her begonias next to the house. And the azalea bush has grown into a big attraction in the spring! She tries to choose flowers that bloom a long time and are colorful.

Kathy and Bruce are both active in the community but can still enjoy gardening with plants that don't require all of their time. And her yard remains beautiful year round. Kathy and Bruce have been long-time members of the Versailles community. Kathy retired from the Hurricane Deck Elementary School in Sunrise Beach for many years. Bruce has retired from COMO Electric.