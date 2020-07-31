The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for Thompson Roofing and Reconstruction at 479 Lower Business Park in Linn Creek. The ribbon cutting took place on July 22nd, 2020 at 11:30 am. Attendees included Thompson Roofing and Reconstruction staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon cutting celebrated their membership with the Lake Area Chamber, and the Grand Opening of their new offices in Linn Creek. Thompson Roofing & Reconstruction is located in Linn Creek, MO. Their main goal is to help people throughout the entire state of Missouri. Storm damage is a huge issue in this area and they work with their customers to undo the damage and get roofs restored better than they were before. For more information, visit their website at roofmylakehouse.com or call (844)-877-ROOF.