Co-Mo Connect Powered by Co-Mo Electric Cooperative donated $22,000 total to three local charities as a part of their Connect to Help charitable campaign.

The Connect to Help campaign was announced to assist families and individuals who have been affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the month of May, Co-Mo committed $25 to local charities for every new and returning sign-up, raising a total of $12,000. A CoBank charitable program called Sharing Success donated a partial match of $10,000. The $22,000 was split among three different charities in Co-Mo’s service area: The Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club, Share the Harvest Food Pantry, and the Moniteau County Christian Ministries Center.

The Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club provides underprivileged children in the Lake area with basic needs and make it possible for them to participate in school and community activities. Share the Harvest Food Pantry serves all of Camden County and offers food, personal care, and cleaning items to families in need. The Moniteau County Christian Ministries Center provides charitable assistance to those in need and manages the Cargill Cares Food Pantry, Project Share, and the Moniteau County area Buddy Pack Program.

“Throughout our service area, this pandemic has resulted in economic difficulty for many individuals and families,” said Co-Mo CEO Aaron Bradshaw. “Our mission at Co-Mo Connect is to enrich the lives of the people who live in the region we serve. Local charities have our genuine thanks and admiration for their tireless work in support of our community. We wanted to help these local charities and organizations in any way we could, and the Connect to Help campaign was just one of the ways we could do that.”

For more information about Co-Mo’s Connect to Help campaign, call 844-99-FIBER. Residential and business customers can sign-up for internet, TV, or home phone services online at Join.Co-Mo.net.