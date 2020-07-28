A trio of injuries were reported from a crash on Highway 5 at Hemlock Road Monday afternoon, just two miles north of Lebanon.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that the incident occured when a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by Jacob Nanninga, 34, of Osage Beach, struck the rear of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by 73-year-old David Jones of Lebanon as Jones was attempting to turn onto Hemlock Road. After the collision, both vehicles traveled off the roadway and down an embankment.

Nanninga was seriously injured while an unnamed 7-year-old male passenger, also from Osage Beach, had minor injuries. Jones was reported to have moderate injuries and all three individuals were transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Mercy Ambulance. The report states that all three individuals were wearing safety devices.

Both Chevrolet Silverados were listed as totaled and were towed from the scene.