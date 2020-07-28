The driver of the boat who allegedly admitted he was driving the boat that caused a deadly crash has been released from the Camden County Jail after posting $150,000 bond.

John D. Bennett, of New Haven, was taken into custody following the crash at the 18-mile marker shortly after midnight on July 26. Bennett was charged with 5 charges of boating while intoxicated, one causing death, two causing serious injury and 2 causing physical injury. Bennett was operating a 1995 Sea Ray when he slammed into the port side of a 2005 Formula driven by Scott M. Comia, 42 of O'Fallon. A passenger, Dawn M. Steinkuehler, 42 of High Ridge, was killed. Comia and three other passengers on board were injured including Steinkuehler's husband and 13-year-old daughter who were listed in critical condition as on Mon., July 27. Both were flown to the University of Missouri and later transferred to hospitals in St. Louis. According to the probable cause statement filed by the Missouri Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division, Bennett kept his boat docked at Lodge of the Four Seasons Marina. He was heading downstream from Backwater Jack's back to the marina when the accident happened. When the water patrol division arrived, Bennett was at a dock with a Sunrise Beach address. The court document indicates the damage to the keel of the bow of Bennett's boat consistent with the driver staying on course and not taking any evasive action. The Formula sustained heavy damage along the entire port side. Bennett told officers the Formula glanced off the Sea Ray after impact. Officers listed in the probable cause statement that the Formula damage was consistent with the driver trying to avoid the collision. A blood sample test indicated Bennett was above the legal limit. From the probable cause statement, it is unclear what happened immediately following the crash. It does not state where the driver and occupants of the Formula were located. The original accident report indicated one of the Formula passengers was thrown into the water on impact. That person was rescued by other occupants of the boat.