Patrick Robertson, age 72, passed away peacefully at his home on July 14, 2020.

He was born on November 28, 1947, to the late Boyd and Wilma Robertson.

Pat graduated from Mountain Grove High School. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from the Joplin Fire Department. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Neosho.

On April 05, 1975 Pat married Connie Sullivan, who survives of the home.

Other survivors include; one son, Christopher Robertson of the home, one daughter, Shilah Robertson of Neosho, one brother Mike Robertson of Ozark, MO, one granddaughter, Aundrea Maldonado of Neosho, one grandson, Carter Maldonado of Neosho.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents Boyd and Wilma Robertson and his sister Shilah Morris, all of Mountain Grove, MO.

Pat loved to fish and spend time with family and friends. He had a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

Pat will be cremated honoring his wishes.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Pat may be made to his wife, Connie Robertson.