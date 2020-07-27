More than 7,600 trips are provided by OATS Transit annually in the two counties of Miller and Osage for medical appointments, senior center service, essential shopping and more.

OATS Transit, a Missouri based not-for-profit transportation provider, is pleased to announce it has received a $4,000 grant from the Three Rivers Helping Hands Community Foundation in Linn. These funds will be used in Miller and Osage counties in Missouri to help with operating cost.

More than 7,600 trips are provided by OATS Transit annually in the two counties of Miller and Osage for medical appointments, senior center service, essential shopping and more. Overall, OATS Transit provides more than 1.5 million trips to Missourians each year. The company specializes in transportation for individuals with disabilities, seniors, and rural residents of any age. “We are grateful that the Three Rivers Helping Hands Community Foundation is able to help us with operating support in the communities in which they also serve,” said Dorothy Yeager, Executive Director of OATS Transit.

For more information about OATS Transit please visit the website at www.oatstransit.org and find them at facebook.com/oatstransit. Mid-Missouri residents wanting to schedule a ride should call the OATS Transit office at 800-269-6287.