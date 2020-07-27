Due to the continued increase of COVID-19 cases in Camden County, beginning August 1, the Camden County Library District will require all persons over the age of 10 to wear a mask.

Press Release:

"Due to the continued increase of COVID-19 cases in Camden County, we at the Camden County Library District have taken a proactive measure to protect our patrons, guests, and staff. Beginning August 1, 2020, we will require all persons entering our buildings, and are over the age of 10, to wear a mask. The only exception to this is if you have a medical condition that makes wearing a mask impossible. With this addition, we have had to make some further adjustments.

First, we are limiting visits to 20 minutes; unless you are using a computer or are using one of our tables for a business meeting. Second, gaming is suspended until further notice. Finally, we ask that you continue to use our sanitizer stations when entering the buildings.

We are asking patrons and guests not to visit the library if they are sick. We ask that you observe this as it will be necessary for us to close a branch for up to 14 days if a staff member becomes sick with COVID-19. If you display symptoms of COVID-19, we reserve the right to ask you to leave until you are feeling better.

Thank you for your understanding.

The decision for these requirements comes at the recommendation from the Harvard Global Health Institute for our country. https://globalepidemics.org/key-metrics-for-covid-suppression/"