A driver from Foristell was seriously injured in a Camden County crash Saturday morning on Horseshoe Bend Parkway near Carol Rd.

Cherie J. Parmeley, 50, was driving her 2008 Infiniti G35X westbound as she failed to negotiate a curve and travelled off the right side of the roadway. The Infiniti struck several objects in the path and was totaled.

Parmeley was seriously injured and was taken by air ambulance to University Hospital. She was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.