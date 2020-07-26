Two juveniles and a male adult were injured in a watercraft collision near the 8-mile-mark in Workman’s Hollow Cove Saturday afternoon.

Two juveniles and a male adult were injured in a watercraft collision near the 8-mile-mark in Workman’s Hollow Cove Saturday afternoon.

A 10-year-old juvenile was driving a 2006 Bombardier Jet Ski with a 12-year-old juvenile and Eric A. Silber, 46, onboard. The juvenile driver was operating too close to Richard E. Massie, 64, driving a 1990 Searay boat. The juvenile driver turned to the left and the Searay turned to the right. As the juvenile driver attempted to turn back to the right, the vessels collided. The bow of the Searay struck the stream on the starboard side of the Bombardier.

The two juvenile passengers were transported by ambulance to Lake Regional with serious injuries. Silber was also transported to Lake Regional with minor injuries. Massie was not injured. All injured parties were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.