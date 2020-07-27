The City of Osage Beach is seeking candidates for a vacant Ward 1 alderman seat after Greg Massey resigned from his position on July 20, 2020.

Massey was first elected to the Ward 1 position in 2017 and subsequently has been a valuable member of the City’s Board of Aldermen.

Osage Beach residents living in Ward 1 that are interested in serving as an alderman to fill the remainder of the current term (expires April 2021) should submit a letter of interest and a resume to the City Clerk (email submissions will be accepted).

Submit letter of interest and resume to: City Clerk, Tara Berreth 1000 City Parkway Osage Beach, MO 65065 tberreth@osagebeach.org

Deadline: Friday, August 14, 2020, no later than 5 PM

Candidates must meet the eligibility requirements to be considered for the position.

• A legal citizen of the United States;

• A registered voter;

• At least eighteen (18) years of age;

• An inhabitant and resident of the City of Osage Beach for no less than one (1) year preceding his/her appointment/election; and

• A resident at the time he/she is appointed/elected and during such time he/she serves, of the ward in which he/she is appointed/elected;

• Must not be delinquent in filing or payment of any state income taxes, personal property taxes, municipal taxes, real property taxes, or any other indebtedness due to the City;

• Have not been found guilty or pled guilty to a felony under federal law or the laws of the United States of America or to a felony under the laws of this state or another state or an offense committed in another state that would be considered a felony in this state.

The successful candidate will be appointed by Mayor Olivarri with the advice and consent of the Board of Aldermen to serve until the April 2021 municipal election.

The City of Osage Beach Board of Aldermen consist of six (6) members, two (2) from each ward, and each ward shall elect annually one (1) alderman who shall hold office for two (2) years.

Question may be directed to City Administrator Jeana Woods.