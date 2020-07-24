Camden County Health Department Release:

"It is with deep sorrow, Camden County Health Department confirms we have now had a total of 4 Covid related deaths in our County. All have been older than 65 yrs of age. Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to these families as they mourn their loved ones. As of 630pm tonight, there have been 225 total cases since March 21, of which 83 are active with case investigations in progress. Most of these residents are caring for themselves at home, but some are are requiring hospital care. 138 total have recovered.

Please stay home if you are ill. Contact your medical provider and see if you should get tested. Most of the people we have interviewed describe their symptoms as "allergies." Many only report low grade fever, if they have fever at all. Don't expose someone needlessly thinking you will feel better a couple hours after you get to work. Please maintain social distancing of 6 ft. If you can't maintain 6 ft, consider wearing a mask if your health and the circumstances allow. Wash your hands frequently and use hand sanitizer when washing isn't available.

For all the latest information on isolation, quarantine, testing and lots of other information, see www.cdc.gov or www.health.mo.gov "