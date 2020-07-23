The Lake Area Master Gardeners Club has presented their 2020 Scholarship to Clare Holmes.

Clare graduated Summa Cum Laude from Camdenton High School. She plans to attend Missouri Science and Technology University, where she will study Environmental Engineering.

Clare became inspired to change the world for the better during a life-changing mission trip to Guatemala. She says she hopes to create innovative solutions that will not only help preserve the environment at the Lake of the Ozarks, but also the environment of our entire planet. Clare especially aspires to discover ways to help people in Guatemala and other countries have clean drinking water, and ultimately, healthier lives.

While attending Missouri S&T, Clare will participate in track and cross country on a partial scholarship. The Lake Area Master Gardeners (LAMG) congratulate Clare on her successful high school career, and wish her the best in her future endeavors!

LAMG’s mission is helping others learn to grow and having fun along the way. Each year the group contributes more than 2,500 volunteer hours to community gardens and education. Projects typically include maintenance of Willmore Lodge gardens, a plant sale and Garden Walk. Additionally, the group assists Central Bank with spring plantings in return for their support.