A Richland driver suffered moderate injuries in Camden County after a collision on Route A Tuesday night.

A Richland driver suffered moderate injuries in Camden County after a collision on Route A Tuesday night.

Zachary L. McGarvey, 28, was driving his 2006 Dodge Charger northbound on Route A when he crossed the center line and struck Melanie K. Wiggins, 60, in her 2015 Toyota Rav4 head-on.

Wiggins suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Fort Leonard Wood Hospital. Both vehicles were totaled. Wiggins was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident, McGarvey was not.