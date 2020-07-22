



University of Missouri Extension has partnered with Central Missouri Regional Arthritis Center to offer a free diabetes self-management program starting Aug. 19.

The six-week "Living a Healthy Life with Diabetes" course is a virtual class via Zoom from 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays from Aug. 19 through Sept. 23.

The weekly classes are for those with type 2 diabetes or are pre-diabetic, their family and caregivers. Participants learn strategies for maintaining diabetes, improving blood sugar levels and decreasing the risk of long-term complications.

Topics include meal planning, physical activity, self-care routines, relaxation, handling difficult emotions, problem solving and medications.

There is no charge to participate thanks to a grant from the arthritis center. Participants will receive the book "Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions" and a relaxation CD.

Registration is available online and more information is available by calling the Cooper County Extenstion Office at 660-882-5661.