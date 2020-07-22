The 35th annual Fall Harbor Hop that was set for Saturday, October 10, has been canceled due to the effects of COVID.

Due to the effects of COVID 19, the Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau board of directors has decided to cancel the 35th Annual Fall Harbor Hop that was set for Saturday, October 10, 2020 and is hosted by the Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau. This decision was regretfully made in the best interest of keeping our community, visitors and staff safe and healthy. This decision had to be made at this time due to the execution of the event which has approximately 50 waterfront business participants, 100 part-time dealers and 15 full time staff members involved.

“We understand the economic effects this decision has on many of our Lake Area businesses that are already faced with financial uncertainties. We wish all of the Lake Area businesses the best and hope for a safe and healthy recovery”, states Tim Jacobsen, Executive Director, Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau.

The Spring Harbor Hop will be in May 2021. For more information about the Harbor Hop and other events, attractions, shopping, lodging, boating and dining at Central Missouri’s scenic Lake of the Ozarks, visit www.funlake.com or call 1-800-FUN-LAKE (1-800-386-5253).