The Versailles Olde Tyme Apple Festival Facebook page announced today that the decision has been made to cancel this year's event. The statement reads as follows: "We as the Chamber have made the decision to go ahead and cancel the Apple Festival for this year. This was not an easy decision to make, however we know that it is what's best for our community at this time. I went around yesterday and personally spoke to our Chamber Members to let them know of the decision we have made. I made phone calls as well. I ask that you please respect our decision and continue to support our local businesses. Sincerely, Dina Dunklee" canceled