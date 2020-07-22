City prosecutors this week charged two Columbia businesses with violating COVID-19 related ordinances.

Municipal court records show the Country Club of Missouri and Willie’s Pub and Pool were charged July 20 with violations of local ordinances passed in relation to the pandemic.

In a complaint against the country club, City Prosecutor Robert Rinck wrote the club operated a standing counter or buffet service and failed to maintain social distancing requirements.

Willie’s Pub and Pool is accused of running a bar with a standing counter service and also failing to maintain social distancing as required by local health orders, according to a complaint filed by Rinck in that case.

A hearing is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 26 before Municipal Judge Cavanaugh Noce.