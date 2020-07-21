Renovation crews at the Truman Library are moving several large exhibit pieces this week, including the French 75mm field artillery gun and the accompanying Army caisson that are part of the World War I section. The horse-drawn gun and caisson – the cart that carries artillery shells – had been part of the downstairs exhibits before the renovation but have been moved out of basement storage to their new exhibit location on the main floor. Crews used chains to lift the cart, detached the wheels, then carted the caisson to its exhibit location and reattached the wheels. An artist rendering shows what the finished exhibit will resemble when the Truman Library reopens in the fall. [Photos courtesy of the Truman Library]