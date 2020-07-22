There are a handful of candidates on the Camden, Miller and Morgan county ballots that are running unopposed on both the Republican and Democrat tickets.

These are:

Camden County

Republican

Assessor—Marty McGuire, incumbent

The assessor is charged with several administrative and statutory duties. Primary duty and responsibility is to appraise and assess all real property and personal property within Camden County, except as otherwise provided by law. This includes residential, commercial and agricultural classes of real estate property and all personal property. The assessor is also charged with the maintenance of current ownership parcel maps of the county.

Public Administrator – Nancy Douglas, incumbent

Public Administrators serve as court-appointed Personal Representatives in decedent's estates, and as guardians and/or conservators for individuals who are unable to care for themselves or their property when there is no one else to serve.

No Democrats are seeking office at the county level as Public Administrator.

Miller County

Republican

Assessor – Joseph M. Cochran, incumbent

There are no Democrats running for office at the county level for Assessor.

Morgan County

Republican

Sheriff – Normal Dills, incumbent

Missouri sheriffs provide countywide law enforcement and serve as officers of the court and keepers of the jail.

The sheriff is charged with the responsibility of maintaining the public peace and protecting the lives and property of all citizens. The obligations and responsibilities have continuously grown throughout the years.

The duties of the sheriff have increased as administrative procedures, court decisions, and requirements of the laws have brought about sophisticated and technical advancements to law enforcement.

Assessor – Colleen Richardson-Richey, incumbent

Public Administrator – Amanda Huffman, incumbent

Public Administrators serve as court-appointed Personal Representatives in decedent's estates, and as guardians and/or conservators for individuals who are unable to care for themselves or their property when there is no one else to serve.

Democrats

Eastern District Commissioner – Larry Lee Schmitz

Western District Commissioner – Howard V. Phillips

The County Commission operates under guidelines established in the revised statutes of the State of Missouri. Within that authority the Commission enacts policies and activities of county government. The Commission supervises the maintenance of county properties; roads and bridges.

Sheriff – Mike Nienhuis

