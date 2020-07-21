Troy Greer has been appointed Chief Executive Officer for the Boone Health System, Boone Hospital Board of Trustees wrote in a news release Tuesday.

Greer will assume the role on Sept. 1 and will be responsible for leading Boone Health in meeting the healthcare needs in the system’s 26-county service area, according to the release. He will also lead transition planning while Jim Sinek continues to serve as president and lead the day-to-day operations of the hospital under BJC until his retirement at the end of the year.

Greer is currently chief executive officer of Lovelace Medical Center and Heart Hospital of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He holds a bachelors of science degree in Health Care Management from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa and MBA and Master of Science in Health Administration from the University of Alabama, Birmingham, the release reads.