The Morgan County Health Dept. informed the district office today that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. Because of this, we will be cancelling all activities at the school until Monday, July 27. This is, of course, subject to change.

Press Release:

The Morgan County Health Dept. informed the district office today that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. Because of this, we will be cancelling all activities at the school until Monday, July 27. This is, of course, subject to change.

Due to privacy, we are not able to provide the name of the staff member that has tested positive. The local health department is working with all confirmed COVID cases in order to establish anyone that has been in contact and potentially exposed. They will be in contact with anyone who may have been exposed. If you have any questions, you may contact the Morgan County Health department or our district superintendent by emailing barness@versaillestigers.org.