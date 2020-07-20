A St. Louis man was injured Sunday afternoon after re-entering an anchored boat and falling on the 34.5-mile marker of the main channel on Lake of the Ozarks.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states that Mitchell Goad, 64, re-entered the anchored 2018 Cypress Cay and fell, striking the vessel. Goad received moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The undamaged boat was released to the driver.