The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for Brumley Tavern at 865 Hwy C in Brumley. The ribbon cutting took place on July 10th, 2020 at 11:30 am. Attendees included Brumley Tavern staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of their new Bar & grill in Brumley and their new membership with the Lake Area Chamber. The world famous Brumley Tavern is back and in full swing with entertainment and much more. Brumley Tavern is located 15 minutes outside of the Lake of the Ozarks off Hwy 42. Brumley Tavern specializes in frog legs, pork burgers, weekly entertainment, and daily specials as well. Their hours of operation are: Tuesday- Sunday 11:00 am till close. Brumley Tavern has plans of expansion in other opportunities to benefit the community. For more information, visit them on Facebook or call (573)-369-2330.