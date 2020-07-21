With the world in a state of confusion and uncertainty, it takes the effort of local communities to band together and achieve something positive. The Lady Elks Auxiliary in Laurie is doing their part to spread some goodwill this week with the continuation of their annual city garage sales.

With the world in a state of confusion and uncertainty, it takes the effort of local communities to band together and achieve something positive. The Lady Elks Auxiliary in Laurie is doing their part to spread some goodwill this week with the continuation of their annual city garage sales.

Secretary Linda Havel says that the proceeds of the event will go towards their annual Christmas program, which provides 100 families (50 in Camden County, 50 in Morgan County) with groceries, toiletries and blankets and toys for the children during the holidays. She says the group spends around $30,000 for the event, which is their largest project of the year.

Havel says the group has been doing this Christmas program since 1987, and she has been a chaired member of the project since 2008. She says in the first few years of the effort, the group was only able to serve around 20 families. It has continually expanded and now, it’s to the point where the amount of donations and presents purchased for handing-out is enough to full an 80 ft x 120 ft upstairs facility.

The Lady Elks have tried to add more families every year. Havel says they have volunteers take multiple meals to various homes across the counties between the dates of December 15 and 20.

“It’s amazing to see,” Havel said. “We try to improve every year.”

The upcoming garage sale is a main fund generator for the Christmas program and is normally held in May. However, the group was forced to cancel normal operations due to the COVID pandemic. With many of the members cleaning out their homes in the meantime, they decided that there were enough items ready to sell to host the event in July.

Havel says attendees of the sale will have a selection of thousands of items to look through, with clothing items only costing a dollar a piece. She says a mask is required for the sale and hand sanitizer will be available. Credit cards will not be accepted.

Havel says that the Christmas program is a huge part of their year and hopes that, despite the challenges being faced around the community at this time, that people will stop by and make even a small purchase to go towards a great cause.

“These families would have no Christmas without it,” Havel said. “If people can come spend even a couple bucks and help out, it would go a long way.”

The Lady Elks Auxillary Laurie garage sales will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, July 22 & 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge.