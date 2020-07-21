There are 59 active cases that are being investigated and their contacts are being identified and notified. While there are several with known exposure history, many have had no known exposures.

Press Release:

As of 7pm Monday, Camden County has had a total of 167 positive Covid 19 cases. 2 are known to be hospitalized, but the majority of people are reporting mild to moderate symptoms that many are mistaking for "allergy-like" symptoms. Few have fever; most report fatigue, headache, muscles aches, runny nose, sore throat, mild cough, nausea and diarrhea. There are 59 active cases that are being investigated and their contacts are being identified and notified. While there are several with known exposure history, many have had no known exposures. We remain at 2 deaths.



Please stay safe: Follow Social Distancing of 6ft or more and wear a mask in situations where you can't maintain your distance if health allows

Stay home if you are sick and notify your health care provider

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and use alcohol based hand sanitizer when hand washing is not available

Avoid touching your face as much as possible

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and sanitize high touch surfaces frequently

Consider wearing a mask when in public if your health allows



Please make decisions on travel, shopping and social events based on what is in the best interest of you and your family. If you feel unsafe going into a crowded restaurant or store, use curb-side or drive thru options or online ordering. Consider wearing a mask to protect others if your health allows. If you are advised to isolate if sick or quarantine if exposed, please do so to prevent infecting others.



Testing is available daily at Lake Regional and SSM Urgent Care facilities as well as most private provider's offices. There is weekly Free Drive Thru testing available through COMC clinics; Tuesdays at Osage Beach, Wednesdays at Richland, and Thursdays in Camdenton from 5-7pm.