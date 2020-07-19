A woman from Kidder was seriously injured after a two-car crash in Camden County Saturday night.

Dale T. Crabb, 50, was driving his 1997 Chevy 1500 southbound on Route J with Marlo R. Crabb, 48, in the passenger seat. He stopped his vehicle at the US 54 intersection. Dale pulled into the path of Whitney L. Denny, 27, in her 2019 Jeep Cherokee traveling eastbound on US 54.

Marlo was the only injured passenger in the accident and was sent by MU Air to University Hospital with serious injuries. Dale and Marlo were not wearing safety devices at the time of the accident. Denny was wearing a safety device.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.