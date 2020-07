A female boater was injured after her vessel struck a large wake Saturday evening near the 23 mile marker of the main channel.

Brain J. Schwertmann, 32, was driving her 1992 Regal with Kara F. Parks, 33, in the boat. The vessel struck a large wake and Parks fell out of her seat, moderately injuring her back. Parks was transported to Lake Regional.

Parks was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. The boat received no damage.