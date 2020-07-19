



Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across Cooper County.

There are 15 active cases out of 36 total as of Saturday night. A majority of cases are from community transmission — 28 — while eight are travel related. There is one hospitalization.

Three cases were diagnosed out of state.

The Cooper County Public Health Center is encouraging those who have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 to contact a health care provider prior to seeking care.

The health center is providing limited testing by appointment only and after a screening phone call takes place. Call 660-882-2626 to speak with a medical screener. Testing is done via drive-thru at the health center. No walk-ins are allowed.

Those without a health care provider also can call the center and staff will assist the caller to find a provider.

Those with COVID-19 should follow all health care instructions from health care professionals.

