A Rocky Mount man died on Thursday from a fatal motorcycle accident on Highway 54 at Allen Road in Miller County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Kenneth Barton, 60, attempted to make a left turn onto Allen Road heading westbound in his 2005 Honda VTX1300C Thursday afternoon and missed the turn, traveling off the left side of the road where he struck a road side. Barton was transported by MU Air to University Hospital and was later pronounced dead at the hospital in Columbia by Dr. Christopher Nelson. His next of kin has been notified.

The motorcycle received moderate damage and was towed from the scene and Barton was reported to be wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. According to the patrol, this is Troop F's seventh fatality of July and 41st overall in 2020. The patrol was assisted by the Miller County Sheriff's Department in its response.