Once again, the incomparable colored-pencil art of Cynthia Morris, of Warsaw, captured Best of Show Honors for the Lake Arts Council of Osage Beach with a piece entitled “Nailed It.” The show went online on July 7 and will remain available through Aug. 9. Visitors can access the show from the www.artsatthelake.com website or on the Lake Arts Council Facebook page.

The Arts Council’s first-ever online effort attracted 60 entries and continues to attract viewers. First place honors went to Shirley Kleppe (Professional) for her watercolor “Blue Morning Glory,” to Jackie Kendall (3D Professional) for her pottery “Flower Power,” to Robert Bair (Amateur) for his drawing “Yellow Boat Below,” and Loretta Srch (3D Amateur) for her repurposed collage “Myths and Legends World Tour.”

The rest of the winners in the Professional Painting Division were Deborah Boak’s second place acrylic “Day at the Beach,” Rebecca Limback’s third place acrylic “Lava Flow,” and honorable mentions for Robert Barker’s watercolor “Lakeside,” Terry Cochran’s acrylic “Sailing Time,” and Deanna Skokan’s acrylic “A Little Crabby.” Don Avey earned second place amateur for his ink drawing “Foothills.”

Gemma Campanini video recorded the interview with contest judge Mary Andeline and assembled the virtual show for release. Shawn Campanini provided audio support for the musical accompaniment which was created especially for the show by Robert Bair.

The Lake Arts Council’s programs are supported in part by the Missouri Arts Council. For information about the show or about future shows, contact Paulette Horr in the Arts Council office at 573-964-6366 or visit the website at www.artsatthelake.com.