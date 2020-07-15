Officers are investigating an unoccupied cruiser that was found run aground near the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge. The boat was traveling westbound on the main channel when it ran aground.

The Missouri Highway Patrol Water Patrol reported the boat was found Tuesday evening around 10:30 p.m. at the 15.9-mile marker. The boat had apparently been abandoned after running aground. The boat traveled about 15’ up the shoreline.

The boat is a 1998 Fountain with a curry cabin.

More information will be given once it is received.