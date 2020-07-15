People who were at these locations on these dates are at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms.

The Morgan County Health Center has confirmed its thirty-sixth positive case of COVID-19 in Morgan County. The patient’s identity will remain confidential. Morgan County Health Center is notifying the public of potential community exposure. The Morgan County Health Center has notified this individual and is currently working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to conduct an investigation in an effort to identify any individual that may have come in close contact with the positive individual to monitor them for symptoms and assist in the containment of the virus. If you are identified as a potentially exposed person, you will be contacted by the Morgan County Health Center. As part of the Morgan County Health Center’s duty to protect the public’s health, we have determined that public warning of the activities around this case is warranted. People who were at these locations on these dates are at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop . On Friday, July 10, 2020, the case was at Bear Bottoms Bar from 6:30pm-8:00pm On Saturday, July 11, 2020, the case was at Coconuts Bar and Grill from 1:00pm-4:00pm On Saturday, July 11, 2020, the case was at Another Round from 7:45-8:00pm On Saturday, July 11, 2020, the case was at Roscoe’s Twisted Fork from 8:00pm-9:00pm The Morgan County Health Center urges the public to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing, and limiting in-person interactions. If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps. For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411.