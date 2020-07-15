One case continues to be hospitalized. All other cases have recovered.

Health Department Press Release:

The Miller County Health Center continues to get new cases of COVID-19 reported for Miller County. Currently we have a total of 40 cases, of which 18 remain active. The number of cases has doubled since Independence Day. One case continues to be hospitalized. All other cases have recovered. The majority of the recent cases are employees of restaurants, bars, marinas, and salons throughout the county. The surge of cases is not localized to lake side businesses.

The Miller County Health Center strongly encourages businesses to adopt policies requiring the use of masks by their staff. Especially those employees that cannot distance themselves from co-workers and customers such as employees at restaurants, bars, gas docks, and salons. The policy may include a need for a physician’s note from staff with medical reasons where a mask is more harmful to their health.

Salons are encouraged to also require their customers to wear masks, but also be flexible with those with a medical reason to not wear one.

This is NOT a mandated mask ordinance, only recommendations.

Anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 are directed to isolate in their home and not go to work, school, or anywhere in public. The Miller County Health Center shall investigate thoroughly, either notify personally or partner with the business’s management to notify all close contacts to quarantine, monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms, and discuss testing options.

It remains very important that each and every one of us continue to practice preventative measures to help keep the spread of communicable diseases to a minimum. These measures, include: social distancing, proper use of masks, proper hand-washing, no touching of the face, cleaning frequently used surfaces, and avoid sick people, or if sick yourself, stay home and call your health care provider. This includes a fever of 100.4 or greater, any symptoms that are similar to a cold or flu, diarrhea, and a loss of sense of taste or smell, no matter how mild the symptom.

The Miller County Health Center has taken and will continue to take the necessary precautions to keep our community safe. We will continue to diligently monitor for COVID-19 cases and perform contact tracing. We strongly encourage, if you suspect that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, call your healthcare provider before seeking care or call the toll-free hotline at 877-435-8411. Every healthcare provider offers the COVID-19 test, including Lake Regional, Capital Region, SSM, Boone Hospital, and Central Ozarks Medical Center clinics throughout the county. Currently, Central Ozarks Medical Center is offering FREE drive through community testing without the need for a doctor’s order or symptoms. This service is available from 5-7 pm at their Osage Beach clinic on Tuesdays, Richland on Wednesdays, and Camdenton on Thursdays (centralozarks.org).

We will continue to update our website’s dashboard with number of reported cases, number of active cases, and very basic demographics at millercountyhealth.com. We will not issue a press release for every newly reported case. For the most up to date information, like Miller County Health Center on Facebook @millercountyhealth.