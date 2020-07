2020 America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest by The American Association of State Troopers has begun.

2020 America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest by The American Association of State Troopers has begun! Voting runs until July 21. Top 13 cruisers get featured in a calendar (winner on cover).

How to submit your vote: Follow the link & vote for MSHP

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/T9XVPN3

(voting is at bottom of the page with a drop down box)