The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for Lake Ozark CrossFit at 215 Ballenger Road in Lake Ozark. The ribbon cutting took place on July 1st, 2020 at 4:30 pm. Attendees included Lake Ozark CrossFit staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of their new facility in Lake Ozark and their new membership with the Lake Area Chamber. Lake Ozark CrossFit is a place where any person, whether they are an elite athlete, or a beginner, can walk through their doors and fell welcomed, included and inspired to put their best effort into a work out. At LOZ CrossFit their workouts are challenging to long time crossfiters, yet they can be scaled to meet every individual’s needs. Their programs are designed to develop core strength and conditioning and they focus on enhancing your overall general physical preparedness. For more information, visit them on Facebook or call (573)-286-4848.