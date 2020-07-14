Upon arrival, the two subjects were located and detained. As a result of the investigation, a handgun and suspected illegal narcotics were seized.

On 07/12/20 deputies responded to the area of Bittersweet road and Sweet William Road reference a subject brandishing a firearm at individuals. Upon arrival, the two subjects were located and detained. As a result of the investigation, a handgun and suspected illegal narcotics were seized. It was also learned the male subject was unable to be in possession of a firearm. A male subject was arrested and transported to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Terry E Watts age 28 of St. Louis was charged with:

Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug paraphernalia. Watts remains at the Camden County Correctional Facility on a $50,000.00 surety bond.