Possible redevelopment of a once-popular entertainment venue was recently given a green light by the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen.

Possible redevelopment of a once-popular entertainment venue was recently given a green light by the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen.

The board voted unanimously to rezone 10.5 acres of land on Osage Beach Parkway near the Highway 54 Expressway for the development of a hotel-condominium-restaurant complex. The area is the former location of the Topsider, which provided family entertainment as the Topsider, Poop Deck and The Clown for nearly 40 years before closing a few years ago.

The applicant is Ebling Enterprises, Inc., with Kym, Dick and Susan Ebling as owners.

The request, approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission in early June, was to rezone the property from C-1 (General Commercial) to C-1 and C1-b with a Planned Unit Development 1 overlay. Both the first and second readings were approved.

City Planner Cary Patterson noted that the only development that can take place within the PUD district is that which is outlined in the rezoning request. This includes everything from facility construction to infrastructure development.

The condo portion of the proposed plan comprises 8.2 acres of the total area, with the hotel and restaurant the remaining 2.3 acres.

The Eblings now have the legal authority to move forward with development plans.

Residential rezoning

Aldermen also gave first reading approval of a request for rezoning about 2.7 acres of land on Passover Road from A-1 (Agriculture) to R-1b (Single Family Residential.)

The properties involved are 695, 671 and 681Passover Road. The rezoning request applicant, Dennis House, wants to separate the homes on their own lots and sell them, but to do that the property must be rezoned.

Second reading will be held at the board’s next regular meeting Thursday, July 16.

The Planning and Zoning Commission gave its nod of approval in early June.

Golf cart

The board deferred action on an ordinance that would have established an ordinance regulating the use of golf carts and other utility vehicles on city streets.

After some discussion, the board decided to have the staff provide additional information.

The proposed ordinance would define golf carts and utility vehicles and would outline how each type should be equipped and how they can be operated on city streets.

















